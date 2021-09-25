Important alert! Several trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Gulab; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) division has reportedly cancelled 24 trains under its jurisdiction in view of cyclone ‘Gulab,’ which is expected to make landfall between Southern Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh.

The ECoR has decided to cancel, divert, reschedule, regulate & short terminate following trains as per the following.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS –

08463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Special from Bhubaneswar on 26.09.2021. 02845 Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur Special from Bhubaneswar on 26.09.2021. 08969 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Special from Bhubaneswar on 26.09.2021. 08570 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Special from Visakhapatnam on 26.09.2021. 07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Special from Bhubaneswar on 26.09.2021. 02071 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Special from Bhubaneswar on 26.09.2021. 08417 Puri-Gunupur Special from Puri on 26.09.2021. 02859 Puri-Chennai Central Special from Puri on 26.09.2021. 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Gunupur on 26.09.2021. 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on 26.09.2021. 08433 Bhubaneswar-Palasa Special from Bhubaneswar on 26.09.2021. 08572 Visakhapatnam-Tata Special from Visakhapatnam on 26.09.2021. 08518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Special from Visakhapatnam on 26.09.2021. 08517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Special from Korba on 26.09.2021. 02085 Sambalpur-Nanded Special from Sambalpur on 26.09.2021. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur on 26.09.2021. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Spcial from Visakhapatnam on 26.09.2021. 08508 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Special from Visakhapatnam on 26.09.2021. 07244 Rayagada-Guntur Special from Rayagada on 26.09.2021. 02072 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special from Tirupati on 27.09.2021. 08418 Gunupur-Puri Special from Gunupur on 27.09.2021. 02860 Chennai-Puri Special from Chennai on 27.09.2021. 08434 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special from Palasa on 27.09.2021. 08571 Tata-Visakhapatnam Special from Tata on 27.09.2021. 02086 Nanded-Sambalpur Special from Nanded on 27.09.2021. 08507 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special from Rayagada on 27.09.2021. 08464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Special from Bangalore on 27.09.2021. 02846 Yesvantpur-Bhubaneswar Special from Yesvantpur on 27.09.2021.

DIVERSION OF TRAIN –

08401 Puri-Okha Special from Puri on 26.09.2021 will run on diverted route via Angul-Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Lakholi-Ballaharsa.

OTHER TRAINS TO BE DIVERTED SUITABLY VIA KHARAGPUR-JHARSUGUDA-BALLAHARSA.

02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special 08047 Howrah-Vasco d agama Special from Howrah 02821 Howrah-Chennai Special from Howrah 02250 New Tinsukia-Bangalore Special from New Tinsukia

SHORT TERMINATION OF TRAIN –

07243 Guntur-Rayagada Special from Guntur on 25.09.2021 will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada.

RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS –

01020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Special from Bhubaneswar on 26.09.2021 will be rescheduled by 5 hours 30 minutes. 02703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Special from Howrah on 26.09.2021 will be rescheduled by 6 hours and will be regulated in South Eastern Railway jurisdiction. 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special from Howrah on 26.09.2021 will be rescheduled by 04 hours and will be regulated in South Eastern Railway jurisdiction. 07480 Puri-Tirupati Special from Puri on 26.09.2021 will be rescheduled by 02 hours. 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Kirandul on 26.09.2021 will be rescheduled by 02 hours.

REGULATION OF TRAINS IN SOUTH EASTERN, SOUTH EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAY JURISDICTIONS AS PER SITUATION –

05488 Agartala-Bangalore Cant Special from Agartala on 25.09.2021. 02888 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Special from Nizamuddin on 25.09.2021. 08189 Tata-Ernakulam Special from Tata on 26.09.2021. 01019 Mumbai CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark Special from Mumbai on 25.09.2021. 03352 Alleppey-Dhanbad Special from Alleppey on 25.09.2021. 02544 Chennai-Howrah Special from Chennai on 26.09.2021. 02064 Yesvantpur-Puri Special from Yesvantpur on 25.09.2021. 08646 Hyderabad-Howrah Special from Hyderabad on 26.09.2021. 02808 Chennai-Santragachhi Special from Chennai on 26.09.2021. 02641 Trivandrum-Shalimar Special from Trivandrum on 25.09.2021. 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special from Tirupati on 26.09.2021.

Precautionary Measures –

In view of forecast of heavy rain with cyclonic wind, all necessary precautions have been taken by ECoR. Intensive and extensive patrolling in areas forecast to be affected are being ensured and monitored. Stationary watchmen have been deployed where heavy rainfall is likely. Bridges are kept under watch. Appropriate steps have been taken for Electrical and signaling installations.