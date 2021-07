Important alert for train passengers, check details

Bhubaneswar: Several trains have been cancelled due to the modernization work. This has been informed by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday.

As many as 15 trains including 13 in Odisha have been cancelled over the safety-related modernisation work between Belsonda-Lakholi-Arang Mahanadi railway stations in Titilagarh-Raipur railway section in connection with doubling work and yard remodeling at Lakholi station.

List of cancelled trains:

Tirupati-Bilaspur Special from Tirupati on July 29 and August 1, 2021.

Bilaspur-Tirupati Special from Bilaspur on July 31 and August 3, 2021.

LTT-Puri Special from LTT on August 1, 2021.

Visakhapatnam-LTT Special from Visakhapatnam on August 1, 2021.

Puri-Surat Special from Puri on August 1, 2021.

Puri-Gandhidham Special from Puri on August 2, 2021.

Visakhapatnam Special from LTT on August 3, 2021.

Surat-Puri Special from Surat on August 3, 2021.

Puri-LTT Special from Puri on August 3, 2021.

Gandhidham-Puri from Gandhidham on July 30 and August 6, 2021.

Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam from July 25 to August 5, 2021.

Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur on July 26 to August 6, 2021.

List of rescheduled trains:

Visakhapatnam-Bhagat-Ki-Kothi Special from Visakhapatnam on August 5, 2021 will be rescheduled by 7 hours.

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Special from Visakhapatnam on July 27 and 29 and on August 5, 2021 will be rescheduled by 3 hours.

This apart, few train services have been cancelled due to safety-related modernization work at Rayagada railway station for commissioning of electronic interlocking in connection with 3rd line work between Titilagarh-Vizianagaram railway section.

Cancellation of trains: