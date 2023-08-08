Important alert for passengers! Timings of these trains revised at various stations, check details

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers and to avoid operational constraints, the Indian Railways has decided to change the timings of three trains at three different Stations each in Dhenkanal-Angul and Jakhapura-Nayagarh Railway Sections.

12894 Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express will have revised timings at Angul, Talcher Road & Meramandali Railway Stations w.e.f. 16th August, 2023. This train from Balangir, will now arrive at Angul at 1910hrs and will leave at 1912hrs, will arrive at Talcher Road at 1915hrs and will leave at 1917hrs and will arrive at Meramandali at 1937hrs and will leave at 1938hrs towards Bhubaneswar instead of existing timings.

18303 Sambalpur-Puri Inter City Express will have also revised timings at Angul, Talcher Road & Meramandali Railway Stations w.e.f. 16th August, 2023. This train from Sambalpur, will now arrive at Angul at 0835hrs and will leave at 0837hrs, will arrive at Talcher Road at 0845hrs and will leave at 0846hrs and will arrive at Meramandali at 0903hrs and will leave at 0904hrs towards Puri instead of existing timings.

Similarly, 18415 Barbil-Puri Express will have revised timings at Nayagarh, Porjanpur and Goaldih Railway Stations w.e.f. 20th August, 2023. This train from Barbil, will now arrive at Nayagarh at 1252hrs and will leave at 1253hrs, will arrive at Porjanpur at 1303hrs and will leave at 1304hrs and will arrive at Goaldih at 1314hrs and will leave at 1315hrs towards Puri instead of existing timings.

The timings for these trains at other scheduled Stations will remain unchanged.