Be prepared for exam which can happen any moment post June 17: Odisha Minister to students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo has advised students to be prepared as examination can be scheduled any time after the educational institutes in the state reopen after June 17.

He further informed that the UGC has constituted a 7-member committee to suggest measures to normalise the functioning in higher education institutions after the COVID-19 crisis. Further decision will be taken after inspection of the report presented by the committee.