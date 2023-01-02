IMD warns of dense fog over these districts of Odisha, check details

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
IMD warns of dense fog in odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued a warning for dense fog over six districts of Odisha.

Related News

IMD issues red alert for Andhra coast in view of Severe…

Odisha weather update: Yellow Warning issued for these 17…

7 Districts Of Odisha To Witness Lightning And Rainfall…

Odisha To Witness Intense Heat Wave This Year: IMD

As per the midday weather bulletin issued by IMD today dense fog is very likely to occur in the districts of Angul, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sonepur from 02.01 .2023 to 03.01.2023 morning.

Taking a serious note of the IMD’s warning for dense fog, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory to the police and transport officials of respective districts to take necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during dense fog to avoid any road accident.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.