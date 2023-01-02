IMD warns of dense fog over these districts of Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued a warning for dense fog over six districts of Odisha.

As per the midday weather bulletin issued by IMD today dense fog is very likely to occur in the districts of Angul, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sonepur from 02.01 .2023 to 03.01.2023 morning.

Taking a serious note of the IMD’s warning for dense fog, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory to the police and transport officials of respective districts to take necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during dense fog to avoid any road accident.