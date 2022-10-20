IMD says it’s yet to predict where the cyclone will make landfall

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a clarification regarding the anticipated cyclone to be called ‘Sitrang’. The clarification says that IMD is yet to predict where the cyclone will make the landfall.

In the said clarification said that IMD so far has not predicted where the landfall will take place due to the anticipated cyclone. The regional MeT centre in Bhubaneswar under the India Meteorological Department has said that the news where it is being shown that — as predicted by the IMD the anticipated cyclone will make landfall in Odisha — is not based on a true fact. About landfall of this anticipated cyclone IMD has not predicted yet, the clarification said.

Reportedly, earlier today in some media it had been said that — IMD said that the anticipated cyclone to be called ‘Sitrang’ will skirt Odisha coast and move towards the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.