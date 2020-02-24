Captured storm
image credit: shopify.com

IMD predicts rain in Odisha for next 2 days

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here has predicted rain in the State for next two days.

As per the bulletin, rain condition will prevail in south interior Odisha on February 25 and 26.

In addition to the rain, the MeT Department has also issued a ‘Yellow’ warning for lightning for seven districts of Odisha.

After rain recedes, foggy conditions will prevail and temperature will rise across the State, said the Weatherman.

