IMD predicts rain in Odisha for 3 days, check details

Bhubaneswar: The city-based India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershower between March 15 and March 18.

According to the weather department, all most every district of the State is likely to witness the rainfall in the coming days. Check details below:

Day-1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.03.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.03.2023):

Thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.03.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.03.2023):

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind reaching 40-50kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.03.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.03.2023):