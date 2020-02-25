IMD predicts more rain, spells of thunderstorm and lighting in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here has predicted more rain in Odisha in the next 48 hours and issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for several districts.

As per the report, thunderstorm and lightning will occur in places like Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Puri till 1 pm today.

In addition to the thunderstorm and lightning light to moderate rainfall accompanied by the gusty surface wind with speed reaching 30-40 KMPH have been predicted for one or two places in these districts, said the Weatherman.

