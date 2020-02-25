Odisha Rainfall
File Photo

IMD predicts more rain, spells of thunderstorm and lighting in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 32

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here has predicted more rain in Odisha in the next 48 hours and issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for several districts.

Related News

Poultry meat, egg declared safe for consumption in…

Election Commission announces poll date for 55 Rajya Sabha…

Chhattisgarh court to hear Anup Sai’s 3-day remand, Narco…

4 hurt in group clash over petty incident in Ganjam

As per the report, thunderstorm and lightning will occur in places like Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Puri till 1 pm today.

In addition to the thunderstorm and lightning light to moderate rainfall accompanied by the gusty surface wind with speed reaching 30-40 KMPH have been predicted for one or two places in these districts, said the Weatherman.

You might also like
State

Poultry meat, egg declared safe for consumption in Bhubaneswar

State

Election Commission announces poll date for 55 Rajya Sabha seats

State

Chhattisgarh court to hear Anup Sai’s 3-day remand, Narco test pleas today

State

4 hurt in group clash over petty incident in Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.