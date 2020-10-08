IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rain In Odisha, Issues Alert

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several places in Odisha.

Odisha will be under the impact of a low-pressure area (LOPAR) that is likely to form over Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal by October 9.

It is to be noted that, The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower in 8 districts in Odisha today.

The Met has forecast moderate rain or thundershower in Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Khordha, Cuttack Nayagadh, Puri and Dhenkanal districts.