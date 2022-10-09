IMD predicts heavy rainfall in next 24 hours for seven districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has predicted heavy rainfall for several parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours on Sunday.

A ‘yellow warning’ has been issued for heavy rainfall for 7 districts including Cuttack, Khurda, Puri , Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput. The warning will remain valid till tomorrow morning.

The weather report issued by IMD said, “The cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka coast and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.”

IMD has also predicted that thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri , Koraput.

Weather Forecast And Warnings:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.10.2022)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khordha, Puri , Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri , Koraput.

Day-2 (Valid from 0830 HRS IST of 10.10.2022 up to 0830 HRS IST of 11.10.2022)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal .

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours

Generally Cloudy Sky with a one or two spells of Rain or Thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 29oC and 25 oC respectively.