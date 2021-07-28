IMD predicts Heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Odisha in next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning to 12 districts of Odisha on July 28.

According to the Evening weather bulletin of IMD, in the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore while heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Cuttack.

The details about the Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days are as follows:

Day 1 (valid from 6:30 PM of July 28, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 29, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Cuttack.

Day 2 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 29, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 30, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal.

Day 3 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 30, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of July 31, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur and Keonjhar.

Day 4 (valid from 08:30 AM of July 31, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of August 1, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Bargarh.

Day 5 (valid from 08:30 AM of August 1, 2021 up to 08:30 AM of August 2, 2021)

Forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar in next 24 hours: A cloudy sky with one or two spells of Rain or thundershower is expected in the capital city of Odisha. Maximum and Minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar is very likely to be around 30°C and 25°C respectively.