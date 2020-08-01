Rain
IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha for next 5 days, issues Yellow warning

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm with lightning in many parts of Odisha during the next five days.

In its latest bulletin, the MeT Department  issued Yellow weather warning for several districts during the period.

DAY 1

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Keonjhar and Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada and Khordha till 8.30 AM of July 2.

DAY 2

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada,
Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Boudh and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal from 8.30 AM of July 2 to 8.30 AM of July 3.

DAY 3

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sundargarh,
Malkangiri and  Koraput and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bolangir, Deogarh, Angul, Kandhamal and  Keonjhar from 8.30 AM of July 3 to 8.30 AM of July 4.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Balangir, Nuapada and Baragarh during the period.

DAY 4

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal from 8.30 AM of July 4 to 8.30 AM of July 5.

In addition, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Puri, Ganjam, Boudh,
Sambalpur, Balangir during the period.

DAY 5

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Keonjhar,
Mayurbhanj and Jajpur from 8.30 AM of July 5 to 8.30 AM of July 6.

Besides, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Dhenkanal,
Sundargarh, Deogarh and Nayagarh during the period.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of state with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the district of Keonjhar in last 24 hours.

