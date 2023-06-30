IMD predicts good rains for Odisha in July, check details

Odisha to receive good rain in July
Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the people of Odisha especially for the farmers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued the monthly rainfall and temperature outlook for July wherein it said that Odisha would receive good rains.

The weather department also said that Odisha witnessed 14 heat wave days in June, which is the highest in the country along with West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The IMD said that the monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 % of Long Period Average (LPA)) and most probably within positive side of the normal. The spatial distribution suggests that normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of central India and adjoining south peninsular and east India and some areas of Northeast and Northwest India. Below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

During July, normal to above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some areas of northwest and peninsular India where below normal maximum temperatures are likely, forecasted the weatherman adding that normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some areas of northwest India where below normal minimum temperatures are likely.

Click here to see IMD’s July month rainfall outlook

