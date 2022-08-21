IMD predicts fresh spells of rainfall over Odisha from August 23

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted fresh spells of rainfall over Odisha from August 23.

The weather department said that many places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and at a few places over the rest of the districts are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershower from August 23 till the morning of August 24.

Likewise, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur in districts like Gajapati, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Angul and at a few places in other districts from August 24 till the next day morning (August 25).