IMD predicts fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal by Sept 7

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh low pressure over the Bay of Bengal by September 7.

According to IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, a fresh low pressure is likely to occur over the Bay of Bengal by September 7 and is likely to trigger rainfall in different parts of Odisha.

Under the influence of the possible fresh low pressure, the withdrawal process of monsoon, which normally begins by this time, is likely to get delayed.

Meanwhile, people of 11 districts are witnessing heat wave conditions as the mercury has gone up due to the weakness of the monsoon in different parts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius wear recorded at Chandbali and the lowest minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius was recorded at Boudh.

Such weather conditions are likely to continue for the next two days, forecasted the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the IMD.

Meanwhile, the weather department issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning for one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sonepur. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur over these places till tomorrow.