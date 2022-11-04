IMD predicts fresh low pressure around Nov 9

By Subadh Nayak 0
IMD predicts fresh low pressure

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted a fresh low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around November 9.

While informing about the possible low pressure area, Umasankar Das, the meteorologist of IMD’s Bhubaneswar branch, said that the low pressure area which is expected to be formed, is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with possible intensification during the subsequent 48 hours.

The weatherman also forecasted that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala are likely to witness heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting during the next three days.

