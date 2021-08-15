IMD predicts fresh low-pressure areas, heavy rainfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a fresh low-pressure area and heavy rainfall in Odisha.

The weather department said that the cyclonic circulation over West-Central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast now lies over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal off South Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting South-Westwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest & adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 48 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur in the next 24 hours and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, the weatherman added.