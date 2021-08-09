IMD predicts another low pressure over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The India Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted another well marked low pressure over the Bay Of Bengal by August 16. Reportedly, a cyclonic circulation will be formed over BoB on August 14 which will eventually take the form of low pressure by August 16.

It is likely to move towards Telangana, Andhra Pradesh along the coastal areas of Vishakhapatnam. Under its influence, various regions of Odisha is likely to receive continuous rainfall.

Along with the coastal areas, the southern Odisha especially in the undivided areas of Koraput district is likely to receive heavy rainfall. The northern part of the state is also likely to receive light rainfall.

On the other hand, the temperature is currently rising across the state due to which the humidity level remains high.