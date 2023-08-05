IMD issues yellow warning to these 14 districts in Odisha, Know details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain/thunderstorm for 14 Odisha districts including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said light to moderate rain and thundershower is likely to affect some parts of Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Rayagada, Nayagad, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj during next three hours.

Weather Forecast for Next two days

For Saturday (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of South Odisha.

For Sunday (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 07.08.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.