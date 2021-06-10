IMD issues Yellow Warning to Several districts of Odisha for Five days

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar on Thursday has issued yellow warning to several districts of Odisha for five days.

Due to the advancement of South-west Monsoon into Odisha, several districts are expected to receive widespread rainfall along with heavy rainfall from June 10, 2021 till June 14, 2021, said the Met department.

The details about the warning are as follows:

Day 1 (valid up to 08:30am of June 11, 2021)

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at few places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Boudh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nayagarh and Angul.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

Day 2 (valid from 08:30am of June 11, 2021 to 08:30am of June 12, 2021)

Red Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Khordha, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Cuttack, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Kendrapara.

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur and Dhenkanal.

Day 3 (valid from 08:30am of June 12, 2021 to 08:30am of June 12, 2021)

Red Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Kalahandi,Boudg, Sambalpur, Angul and Nabrangpur.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Deogarh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khordha, Puri , Gajapati and Ganjam.

Day 4 (valid from 08:30am of June 13, 2021 to 08:30am of June 14, 2021)

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Jharsuguda.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Deogarh.

Day 5 (valid from 08:30am of June 14, 2021 to 08:30am of June 15, 2021)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

Fishermen Warning: The fishermen living in the areas near the sea are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Bay of Bengal during the above mentioned period.