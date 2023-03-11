IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning over different districts of Odisha.

According to IMD, thunderstorms with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, and Koraput in the next 24 hours.

Likewise, the weatherman said that light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.