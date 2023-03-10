IMD issues Yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning for 9 districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar predicted thunderstorm and lightning for nine districts in Odisha.

An IMD bulletin forecast thundershower and light to moderate rain thundershower at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balasore, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, while the weather is likely to remain dry elsewhere in the state.

The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2°C to 3°C over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days.

The State Capital City of Bhubaneswar will witness a partly cloudy sky with the maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celcius to and 22 degrees Celcius respectively.

Meanwhile, following IMD’s thunderstorm warning in Odisha, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued the following advisory to the district collectors: