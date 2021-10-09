IMD issues yellow warning for five districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow warning for as many as five districts of Odisha.

The districts which have been issued yellow warning Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati.

According to the weatherman thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over these five districts till tomorrow.

Informing about the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon, the department said that the Monsoon has withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The Monsoon withdrawal line now passes through Lat. 27.1°N/Long. 84.7°E, Motihari, Gaya, Daltonganj, Ambikapur, Mandla, Indore, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Porbandar, it said adding that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh; most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal during next 2-3 days.