IMD Issues Yellow Warning for 22 Districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been witnessing sudden changes in weather for the past few days. In the mornings, the state’s mercury level remains on its peak on the other hand during afternoon the state experiences rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

Due to the seasonal effect, there is rain and wind (kalbaisakhi) in different parts of the state. The Regional Centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning for 22 districts of Odisha.

The yellow warning will continue in the state for the next four days. The Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be rain and breeze in various districts till June 3.

In some places, the wind speed can reach 40-50 km per hour. There will be lightning and thunderstorm in districts including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal. The wind speed in these districts will be between 40 and 50 km per hour.

Similarly, scattered lightning and rain is also expected in some areas of Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts.

On the other hand, there is no possibility of any significant change in the day time temperature in the state for the next 5 days, while the temperature is expected to remain above 42 degrees in most parts of Western Odisha. The western Odisha districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonpur, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Bargarh will continue to experience heat wave.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center in Bhubaneswar of the Indian Meteorological Department, the mercury will rise up to 40 degrees in coastal Odisha.