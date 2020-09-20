Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre Bhubaneswar on Sunday issued a red category warning of heavy rain over five districts in Odisha in next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal in next 24 hours,” the latest weather bulletin said issuing red alert for these districts.

The IMD, in its midday weather bulletin, also issued an orange weather warning of heavy rainfall over 10 districts in the state in the next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Balangir in the next 24 hours,” according to midday the bulletin.

The Met Dept also issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rain for seven districts of the state during the period.

“Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Koraput and Malkangiri in the next 24 hours,” the bulletin said.

The Met Dept has warned of water logging and flash flood in some places, possible damage to informal road and katcha house, and landslides in hilly area due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts.