IMD issues Pre-Cyclone Watch for Odisha, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued issues Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coast.
The weather department, in its latest bulletin, said, “The well marked low pressure area over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 17.30 hrs IST of today, the 24th September 2021, over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.3°N and Long. 91.2°E, about 670 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 740 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).”
“It is likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move initially west-northwestwards during next 24 hours and west-southwestwards thereafter and cross south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Vishakhapatnam & Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26, 2021,” it added.
Have a look at the expected wind speed and categories of cyclonic disturbance for the next three days.
Day-2 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 25.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 26.09.21):
- Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and Ganjam.
Day-3 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 26.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 27.09.21):
- Red warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy (>20cm) falls at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati.
- Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.
- Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada.
Day-4 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 27.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 28.09.21):
- Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Nuapada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.
- Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Boudh, Balangir, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati and Nayagarh.
Day-5 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 28.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 29.09.21):
- Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Balangir.
Wind warning and Fishermen Warning: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off Odisha coasts from 25th morning. It will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from the afternoon of 26th till midnight along & off north Andhra Pradesh & adjoining south Odisha coasts.
25th Sept: Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph very likely over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and increase gradually becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from the evening and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 26th morning till evening. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea, along & off Odisha, coasts northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal from 25th to 27th September.
Sea conditions: Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coasts on 25th & 26th Sept and will be rough to very rough over Northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha & West Bengal coasts on 27th Sept.