IMD issues Pre-Cyclone Watch for Odisha, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued issues Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coast.

The weather department, in its latest bulletin, said, “The well marked low pressure area over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 17.30 hrs IST of today, the 24th September 2021, over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.3°N and Long. 91.2°E, about 670 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 740 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).”

“It is likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move initially west-northwestwards during next 24 hours and west-southwestwards thereafter and cross south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Vishakhapatnam & Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26, 2021,” it added.

Have a look at the expected wind speed and categories of cyclonic disturbance for the next three days.

Day-2 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 25.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 26.09.21):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and Ganjam.

Day-3 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 26.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 27.09.21):

Red warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy (>20cm) falls at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada.

Day-4 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 27.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 28.09.21):

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Nuapada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day-5 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 28.09.21 to 0830 Hrs IST of 29.09.21):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Balangir.

Wind warning and Fishermen Warning: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off Odisha coasts from 25th morning. It will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from the afternoon of 26th till midnight along & off north Andhra Pradesh & adjoining south Odisha coasts.

25th Sept: Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph very likely over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and increase gradually becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from the evening and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 26th morning till evening. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea, along & off Odisha, coasts northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal from 25th to 27th September.

Sea conditions: Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coasts on 25th & 26th Sept and will be rough to very rough over Northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha & West Bengal coasts on 27th Sept.