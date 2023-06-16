Heat wave alert in twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave to severe heatwave alerts in twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The MeT has also issued an orange warning for 15 districts and a yellow warning for 5 districts of Odisha for a heatwave.

The 15 districts including Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Khordha, Kalahandi, Angul, Deogarh and Boudh will experience rise in temperature. On the other hand, districts including Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj have received a yellow warning for heatwave.

Earlier today, Bhubaneswar recorded 34.2 degrees Celcius at 8.30 am. The temperature is likely to remain high till 18th June as IMD has predicted that the monsoon will reach Odisha after 3 days.

The heatwave is expected to continue for a few more days. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha, said the latest MeT report. People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm.

They have been asked to take necessary precautions in case going out of the home within the time is unavoidable.