IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for six districts, yellow warning for other districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for as many as six districts of Odisha. Likewise, it has issued yellow warning for other districts of the State.

The cyclonic circulation over northeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to take the form of low pressure area and under its influence heavy rainfall to lash in six districts of Odisha for the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri, said the regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar.

The weatherman also issued yellow warning for some other districts of the State namely Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts today and tomorrow, said the weather department.

The fishermen have been advised not to go for fishing as the condition of the sea would be rough as the wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 per hour.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has asked the concerned district collectors to stay alert for the next 48 hours and monitor the situation closely and take action as per the need in case of any eventuality.

Collectors also have been directed to take steps to circulate the warning message among the public.

