IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for seven districts of Odisha

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Saturday issued a heavy rainfall warning for seven districts of Odisha.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin informed that Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Keonjhar districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Related News

Odisha to witness heavy rainfall till August 18: IMD

Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning to occur in 12…

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for the above six districts of the State.

Likewise, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

The people of these districts have been requested to avoid going outside during occurrences of rain in the next 24 hours.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Kandhamal’s conjoined twins survivor Jaga welcomes sister Subhadra:…

State

Paralakhemundi ACF death case: DFO Sangram Keshari Behera, Bidya Bharati to be…

State

Special train to run between Puri and Rourkela starting from August 24

State

Cremation of bodies at Puri Swargadwar to be allowed from August 16

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.