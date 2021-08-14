IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for seven districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Saturday issued a heavy rainfall warning for seven districts of Odisha.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin informed that Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Keonjhar districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for the above six districts of the State.

Likewise, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

The people of these districts have been requested to avoid going outside during occurrences of rain in the next 24 hours.