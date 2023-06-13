IMD issues heavy rain alert for 7 districts in next 3 hrs

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts with thunderstorms in seven districts of Odisha.

The seven districts including Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, and Nayagarh are likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorm in the next three hours.

On the other hand, the Biporjoy cyclone has intensified in the Arabian Sea. Following this, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for all the districts of Gujarat.

Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi could experience stormy weather with a wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph on Thursday evening.

Fishing activities along Gujarat’s south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities were evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of cyclone Biparjoy.

Officials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka said around 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places so far. The officials have also asked the citizens to be prepared for the cyclone.