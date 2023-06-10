IMD issues heatwave alert for 7 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar has issued a heatwave alert for seven districts of Odisha.

The seven districts including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh will experience a peak in mercury levels. The temperature in these districts is likely to go above 40 degrees Celcius.

On the other hand, the effect of Kalabaishakhi will be seen in the coastal districts of the state.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today June 8, 2023, likely to reach Odisha by June 12, 2023, informed the MeT Department.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, the remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today that is June 8, 2023.

Thus, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, June 8, 2023, against the normal date of June 1. During the past 24 hours, clouding has increased over the Southeast Arabian Sea. The depth of westerly winds over the Southeast Arabian Sea extends up to middle tropospheric levels. The strength of Westerly winds in the lower levels has increased and is about 19 knots.