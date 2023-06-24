IMD issues alert for very heavy to heavy rain in Odisha for next 4 days

Bhubaneswar: As the southwest monsoon has reached Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in different places of the state. The regional center of IMD has issued yellow warning for 19 districts of Odisha for today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

The IMD has also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to lash the state in the next four days between June 24 and June 27.

On June 25, orange warning has been issued at districts including Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda. On the other hand, yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada and Nayagarh.

For June 26 and 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Balangir and Kalahandi. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur and Nuapada.