IMD issues alert for very heavy to heavy rain in Odisha for next 4 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in different places of the state.  

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Bhubaneswar: As the southwest monsoon has reached Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in different places of the state. The regional center of IMD has issued yellow warning for 19 districts of Odisha for today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

The IMD has also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to lash the state in the next four days between June 24 and June 27.

On June 25, orange warning has been issued at districts including Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda. On the other hand, yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada and Nayagarh.

For June 26 and 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Balangir and Kalahandi. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur and Nuapada.

 

You might also like
State

Nabarangpur: Crores worth cash and properties seized from OAS officer’s…

State

Odisha’s Jugal Kishore Sarangi to get Bal Sahitya Puraskar

State

63,000 Odisha schools join global #Letsmove campaign

State

Nandankanan Zoo to get world class facilities under 5T initiatives

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans