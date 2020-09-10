Rain Odisha
IMD forecasts rainfall, lightning in Odisha for next 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday forecast widespread rainfall with lightning in several parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The IMD, in its midday weather bulletin, said that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in the next 24 hours.

The Met Department also said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Kandhamal and Sambalpur during the period.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow weather warning for all these districts.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the state are very likely to be around 33 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively,

