ILS Director Ajay Parida Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: The Director of the Institute Of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar Ajay Kumar Parida passed away in Assam on Tuesday.

Reportedly, was on a visit to Guwahati to attend a conference where he died suffering from a heart attack.

Parida was born and raised in Bhagabanpur village in Jajpur district. He served as the Executive Director of the M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai during 2009-2017.

He was elected as President of the Agriculture Science and Forestry section of the Indian Science Congress in 2012. Dr. Parida was the President of Biological Sciences Session of the National Academy of Sciences India in 2014.