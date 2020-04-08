ILS Bhubaneswar is the new COVID-19 Testing Centre in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another institute in Odisha has been permitted to conduct COVID 19 testing. The Institute of Life Science (ILS) is going to commence COVID testing from next week.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department revealed about this latest COVID 19 Centre in the state. It its official tweeter handle the department said that the Director of ILS, Bhubaneswar informed Principal Secretary Health Nikunja Dhala that they have got permission of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India to conduct COVID 19 testing.

Director ILS Bhubaneswar has informed Principal Secretary Health that they have got permission of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India to conduct COVID 19 testing. The testing will commence next week.

So far samples of COVID-19 suspects were being tested at RMRC, Bhubaneswar, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The total number of COVID-19 positive case in Odisha confirmed so far is 42, which includes 2 discharged cases and one case who expired.