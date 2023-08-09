1 arrested, illicit liquor manufacturing unit busted in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A team of excise department officials conducted raids on Wednesday in Deuli village of Bhadrak district and seized huge amount of illicit liquor.

Based on reliable information, excise officials conducted raids and seized 163 litres of liquor and raw materials used for manufacturing liquor.

The excise department also arrested one person in this connection.

The illicit liquor was illegally being transported from Balasore to Basudevpur, Tihidi and Dhamnagar area in Bhadrak.