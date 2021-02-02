Tangi: Launching a combined crackdown on hooch traders, the local police and excise officials conducted simultaneous raids at liquor dens in Koshrodha, Nipania, Lodhbhuiyan villages under Barbara panchayat under Banapur police limits in Khurda district of Odisha and seized huge cache of locally made country liquor.

The raid that began early morning today at around 7 AM went on till 2:30 pm in the noon. The raid was conducted at around 16 liquor dens and a total of 8,000 liquor packets were seized and destroyed.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of Balugaon SDPO Manash Ranjan Barik and Khurda district excise sub-inspector Sumitra Oram.

Among others present during the raid were Banpur tehsildar Manmoth Behera, Banpur IIC Sanjay Kumar Patnaik, Balugoan excise officer Manoj Kumar Barik, Tangi excise inspector Alok Pradhan, Khurda excise inspector Bhairav Sahu, Bhubaneswar excise inspector Bikash Nayak, Banpur SI Bijay Mallick, Prassana Jena and ASI Srinibas Pradhan.

Moreover, three platoon police forces were deployed during the raid to prevent any untoward incident. However, no one was arrested in this connection, as all the liquor smugglers escaped into the forest.