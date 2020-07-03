Illicit Country Liquor Seized In Odisha’s Khordha, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: A team of Balugaon Excise Department and police reportedly seized 51 litres of illicit country liquor and arrested 2 persons, including a women at Balugaon area in Khordha district of Odisha yesterday.

According to sources, a joint raid was conducted by 5-member team of Balugaon excise department and police at various places in Chilika block. During the raid, the team seized 51 litres of Illicit country liquor.

Later, the team arrested 2 persons which includes a woman and further investigation is underway.

