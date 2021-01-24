Illegally Sand Mining: 3 Sand-Laden Tractors Seized In Anandpur Of Odisha

Keonjhar: Ghasipura police in Keonjhar district seized three sand-laden tractors while they were carrying sand that was illegally mined from various riverbeds under Anandapur sub-division of the district today.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids at various sites of the river bed and seized the sand-laden tractors as they were engaged in sand mining without any prior permission.

Later, the police informed the concerned revenue officials and Tehsildar who reached the spot and launched a probe.

Meanwhile, some locals demanded that the Tehsildar should take stringent action against all the sand smugglers. They also alleged that some officials are biased in controlling the illegal sand trading as they act upon small traders only while the big traders are left out.

On the other, sources from the Tehsil office said that the river beds will be regularly monitored henceforth and strict action will be taken against the accused persons who are involved in such illegal sand mining.