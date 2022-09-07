Illegal Turtle Trade Busted In Odisha, 1 Arrested

Jaleswar: An illegal turtle trade racket has been busted in Jaleswar under Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, the forest department officials seized as many as 87 turtles and has arrested a poacher.

The arrest and seizure has been made from the National Highway number 60 near Jaleswar block of Balasore district, said reports.

The said arrest has been effected by the Balasore Forest Department officials in late night on Tuesday.

The arrested poacher has been identified as Debabrata Dey. He belongs to Dantan police limits under the state of West Bengal.

The illegal turtle trader has been arrested and further investigation in this matter is underway.