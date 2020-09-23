Kendrapara: Around 17 bags of rice, a part of the Public distribution System (PDS) was being illegally transported through waterways has been seized in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

According to sources, the PDS rice has been seized by the Kandia police outpost while it was being illegally transported through a waterway in Padanipal panchayat under Aul block of Kendrapara district.

The illegal transport was being done across the river from Aul block to Rajkanika block. The police got a tip-off from the villagers and raided the boat, seized the goods and is questioning the people involved.