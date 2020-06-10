representational image

Illegal Tobacco Manufacturing Unit Raided In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: An illegal tobacco manufacturing unit has been raided in Ganjam. The Ganjam police has been successful in the raid and has been able to seize huge amount of tobacco leaf being used for the manufacturing.

The said raid has been conducted in two villages namely: Nimika and Binchana under Gangapur police limits. Huge amounts of ‘dhuan patra’ or ‘smoke leaves’ worth lakhs has been seized in the raid.  Other items used for manufacture of ‘zarda’ and ‘gutka’ have also been seized.

The police is still investigating into the matter and trying to search for the persons involved in this illegal manufacturing and sale racket.

You might also like
State

Youth thrashed to death by his father in Odisha’s Sambalpur

State

2 youths Meet Watery Grave In Odisha’s Cuttack district

State

Four doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19

State

Odisha Congress urges CM’s response on PPE kit procurement issue

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.