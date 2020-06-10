Ganjam: An illegal tobacco manufacturing unit has been raided in Ganjam. The Ganjam police has been successful in the raid and has been able to seize huge amount of tobacco leaf being used for the manufacturing.

The said raid has been conducted in two villages namely: Nimika and Binchana under Gangapur police limits. Huge amounts of ‘dhuan patra’ or ‘smoke leaves’ worth lakhs has been seized in the raid. Other items used for manufacture of ‘zarda’ and ‘gutka’ have also been seized.

The police is still investigating into the matter and trying to search for the persons involved in this illegal manufacturing and sale racket.