Choudhuar: An illegal tobacco manufacturing unit has been raided in Brahmanapada village located in Tangi Block of Cuttack district. The police has been successful in the raid and has arrested 9 people.

Among the 9 arrested, 2 people have shown health related ailments and have been sent for medical examination.

The police has been able to seize huge amount of tobacco products amounting to around 50 lakh. They have also seized packets, logos of spurious labels being used for the sale of these products.

Huge amounts of ‘dhuan patra’ or ‘smoke leaves’ worth lakhs has been seized in the raid. Other items used for manufacture of ‘zarda’ and ‘gutka’ have also been seized.

The police is still investigating into the matter and trying to search for the other persons involved in this illegal manufacturing and sale racket.