Keonjhar: A raid was conducted by Forest officials on the illegal hoarding of timber and illegal furniture unit under the Ghatagaon Forest Division today.

The following items were seized in the raid namely: a huge amount of wood (timber), various carpentry tools and four half-finished beds.

All the seized materials were taken by the forest division. The total estimated cost of seizure is said to be more than Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Three cases have been booked vide for violation of rule 4 of The O.T. and O.F.PT. rule 1980 and The Orissa sawmill and sawpit (Control) Act 1991.

No arrest could be effected as no body claimed the ownership on the spot.