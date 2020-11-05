Illegal Timber And Furniture Unit Busted In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A joint raid was conducted by Vigilance and Forest officials on the illegal hoarding of timber and illegal furniture unit in Balipatna Range under Khurda Forest Division today.

The following items were seized in the raid namely: 60.46Cft Timber and 9 nos of poles and 24 nos of power driven motor, cutter, sander and drill machine.

Three cases have been booked vide for violation of rule 4 of The O.T. and O.F.PT. rule 1980 and The Orissa sawmill and sawpit (Control) Act 1991.

No arrest could be effected as no body claims the ownership on the spot.

All the seized materials handed over to D.F.O. Khordha. Total approximate cost of seizure will be Rs.2,50,000/-.