Illegal stone quarry raided in Dhenkanal, 7 vehicles seized

By KalingaTV Bureau
Dhenkanal: Tightening the noose around the necks of stone mafia district administration officials seized two JCB machines and seven trucks by conducting a raid on an illegal stone quarry in Ranibania village under Odapada Tehsil in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

As per the report, a team of officials led by Dhenkanal Sub Collector carried out the raid in the wee hours today at around 5.30 am post a tip-off on the illegal stone quarrying. During the raid the construction vehicles were found parked at the site.

Earlier, Odapada Tehsil had lodged a case in connection with the illegal stone quarrying activity in Ranibania village and sought action, say reports.

No persons have been arrested during the raid as the workers and staff of the quarry managed to flee the spot beforehand.

