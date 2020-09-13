Mohana: Mohana police has seized illegal sandal wood transport worth 1.2 lakh today. The police seized a Mahindra Xylo bearing registration number OR-10K-1786.

Reports say the vehicle was carrying around 80 kgs of the wood and transporting it from R. Udaygiri to Berhampur police sources added.

The police has arrested: Pratap Nayak of Cheligada village, Md. Jamshed of Berhampur and Sharman Kumar Sharma of Uttar Pradesh.

All the arrested persons and illegally transported wood has been forwarded to the Chandragiri Forest Division as informed by the IIC of Mohana Police Station Sujit Kumar Nayak.