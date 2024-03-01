Illegal mining allegations leads to ED raid in Odisha on CA’s house

Bhubaneswar: There has been an ED raid in Odisha on a CA’s house relating to allegations of illegal mining, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, the ED raided the offices of a private Steel Company. Deepak Gupta Steel has been identified as the company involved. The raids have been conducted at various places across Odisha.

The ED Raid in Odisha is underway in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Barbil area. Raids are going on in Kharvel Nagar and IRC Village areas of Bhubaneswar. Deepak Gupta Steel’s chartered accountant Ajay Kadamawala’s house is being raided.

The house of the CA and three other places were raided, said reliable reports in this regard. It is worth mentioning here that, Deepak Gupta is the prime accused in the 1500 crore Uliburu mining scam. Odisha Vigilance had filed a case against him. The case was related to illegal mining. Based on the vigilance case, ED raided the properties under the PMLA.

In view of the forthcoming General Elections 2024, a State Level Coordination Meeting with different Enforcement Agencies of the State held today under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena at Lok Seva Bhawan Conference Room.

Chief Secretary stressed on taking strong action against the violators of law in a concerted effort to ensure that there is no law and order situation arises due to drug abuse, illegal drug trafficking and illegal arms trade during elections. The raids will be carried out in coordination with the Police Dept, Excise Dept, Forest Dept & Commercial Tax Dept.

Strict vigil will be maintained at Inter-State borders and police check posts. Smuggling of intoxicants such as liquor, ganja, bhang etc. will be strictly stopped. In the meeting, information was provided by the Odisha police about various narcotics raids conducted before the elections in different non-election years.

Among others, Additional Chief Secretary Home Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh; ACS Revenue, FE&CC Department Satyabrata Sahu; ACS G&PG Department Surendra Kumar, DGP, Odisha Arun Kumar Sarangi; Principal Secretary, Finance, Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, I&PR Department Sanjay Kumar Singh; PCCF Wildlife Sushant Nanda; Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur; and Excise Commissioner were present at the meeting and participated in the discussion.

