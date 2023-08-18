Illegal liquor worth lakhs seized in Keonjhar; 2 arrested

Keonjhar: The Excise department Mobile Squad has seized illegal foreign liquor worth lakhs in National Highway number 20 in Odisha’s Keonjhar District. The team has also arrested two persons in this connection and seized a Scorpio.

According to sources, the district excise department received information about the transportation of illegal liquor from Jharkhand to the state on Thursday night. Working on the tip, the mobile squad reached the spot and initiated search operation, disguised as common people. During the raid, they found the illegal liquor in the Scorpio. The team immediately seized the liquor, the vehicle and arrested two in the connection.

The price of the seized liquor is estimated to be Rs 1.2 lakh. Following the apprehension, the police has started an investigation into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.